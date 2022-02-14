An alleged drug dealer from Phumlani Village made his first appearance in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Monday after being caught shortly after receiving a parcel of heroin worth R9000.

He was also in possession of cough syrup, used in a drug called Lean.

Grassy Park Police Station commander, Colonel Dawood Laing, says early morning patrols paid off after cops discovered a new modus operandi for merts in the area.

“What happens is that they are hiding in the gangetjies between the shacks to avoid detection when the police are in the patrol vans,” he says.

Laing says while walking between the shacks, cops spotted the suspect who started running as soon as he saw the officers.

“It was just after 5am because we wanted to catch them early before they could sell their drugs for the day.

“They saw him and he started running and so they gave chase and caught him in Buzzard Road.”

He says during the search, cops found him in possession of nearly 30 grams of heroin in a packet and two boxes of cough syrup.

“It appears that he may have received the drug drop just before the police got there because it had not yet been packaged to sell.

ARREST: Suspected mert from Phumlani Village. Picture supplied

“The cough syrup is a common thing among the drug merts now because despite the warnings, children are still using this with cooldrinks to get high.

Laing adds: “He is a member of the Six Bobs gang which dominates that area and he will appear in the Wynberg Magistrates’ Court on Monday for drug dealing.”

