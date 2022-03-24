The family of a mentally ill Mitchells Plain man says it’s been nearly two weeks since he went missing and are appealing for help to find him.

Kurt de Beer, 24, went missing from their Westridge home on 13 March and was last seen at 3pm that day.

His family says he suffers from schizophrenia but is not on any medication.

His sister Chesre de Beer says: “I was smoking in the yard and Kurt was sitting in the lounge drinking tea and I went to my room.

“I then heard the front door close but I thought it was my dad coming in.

“We thought perhaps Kurt went to the shop to buy a cigarette.

“But he was missing for more than an hour when we realised he was actually gone.

“We are really worried about him.

“He doesn’t harm anyone and doesn’t like keeping conversation and tries to avoid contact with people as much as possible.

“He isn’t on medication and I doubt he has eaten because he won’t take food from strangers.”

Kurt was last seen wearing a blue and yellow striped beanie, denim jeans, a beige jacket with pockets on the side, and wearing black shoes.

Candice van der Rheede of the Western Cape Missing Persons Unit adds: “It’s really difficult to find a mentally challenged person as they don’t have direction and just walk.

“We urge the public to be on the lookout for Kurt and call 071 639 8344 if they see him.”

