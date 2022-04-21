A Delft family needs help finding a mentally disabled 20-year-old woman who has been missing since Thursday, April 14.

Bruznie Diedericks says her cousin Desiree Craine was last seen opposite their home in Lukewart Street in Delft South during the afternoon.

“She was sitting by a friend across the road and I was watching her while they were all sitting out in the sun,” she says.

“At about 3pm I went inside to make food and I shouted to them to look after her because although she is 20, she has the mind of an eight-year-old person.

“After 5pm, I sent my son to go and fetch her but when he got to the house, the friends say they went inside and left Desiree sitting in the sun.

“We both looked for her but nobody saw where she went except for one aunty who said she saw Desiree walking down the road but that does not make sense because normally she would just stay at home and only go as far as the people across the road.”

HELP: Desiree Craine, 20, of Delft missing since 14 April

A search was launched but the young woman is still missing.

“Somebody told us that they saw her with another guy who lives nearby and we immediately went to his house but he was not there.

“We went back when he was home and he allowed us to search his house but we found nothing and he said that he did not see her.”

Desiree was last seen wearing a brown jacket, blue sweater, blue jeans, brown sandals and a black and white cap.

If anybody has information about Desiree, they can contact the Western Cape Missing Persons Unit (WCMPU) on 071 639 8344.

[email protected]