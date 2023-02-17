While the area around the Rocklands Civic Centre is being vandalised by skurke who have even been stealing the paving from the ground, community members are making themselves reg to have a sitdown with stakeholders regarding the burnt-down Shoprite shopping complex. The meeting is set to take place at the civic centre on Monday at 11am, between the affected community, the winkel’s owners Small Enterprise Finance Agency (Sefa), the Rocklands Neighbourhood Watch and City of Cape Town officials.

According to Rocklands Neighbourhood Watch (NHW) member Valarie Moses, skelms turned their attention to the civic after stripping the shopping centre. STOLEN: Civic paving. “They stole the left-side big gate, along with paving slabs,” Valerie said. “We found that they’re storing it in the dilapidated, burnt-down Shoprite shopping complex.”

Mayco member for Community Service and Health, Patricia van der Ross, said the Recreation and Parks Department is aware of the looting. She said 24-hour security has been assigned at the facility and that law enforcement were patrolling around the civic centre. The Rocklands NHW has also been visibly active in the area. STOLEN: Civic paving. “The impact of vandalism is extremely costly and repairs cannot be sustained in light of competing priorities, not to mention the detrimental impact to communities whose programmes/activities are disrupted at recreational facilities damaged by vandalism,” she added.