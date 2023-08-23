Angry mense from Sunbird Park are demanding answers from Eskom after they were left without power for nearly a week. Gatvol parents took to the streets in protest on Monday night where they burnt tyres.

Community worker Latifah Jacobs says the power supply to the area has been an ongoing issue, with some homes left without krag for up to 20 days. “So what happened is that last Wednesday the electricity went off at 6pm and the box was vandalised. WORRY: Community leader Latifah Jacobs. File photo “But there is a supply issue because when there are problems you will find that multiple houses in one street have no power while others do,” she explained.

“The community reported the matter to Eskom and were waiting for several days and that is when they got fed up. “There are also ongoing issues with electricity theft being caused with illegal connections from a nearby informal settlement.” According to Jacobs, in Lovebird Walk where the Aurora feeding scheme is based there is no krag and they had to use gas to cook kos to feed the community, including the elderly.

“We also boiled water for the community and assisted young moms with babies. The situation is really bad and the parents are really struggling. “About 50 of them protested by burning tyres to show their unhappiness. “The worst issue is Eskom cannot give the community feedback, we have even had meetings where we ask for fencing around the electrical boxes,” she added.

Eskom attributes the outages to continuous vandalism of its infrastructure and cable theft in Sunbird Park. “Eskom understands the frustration of the affected customers as it experiences its own frustrations in having to repeatedly repair and replace vandalised equipment. This has led to a major backlog of faults in the area. “An Eskom mini substation was vandalised last week, resulting in the loss of supply to customers living in Wagtail Road, Lovebird Road, Woodpecker Road and Sunbird Drive.