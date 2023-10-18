A crappy situation sent angry Langa residents to the streets on Monday night, blocking the busy Jakes Gerwel Drive with burning tyres. The residents complained about a sewage problem that has been plaguing the community for almost a month.

The problem is so bad that some of the roads are impassable, as rivers of vuil water flow through the streets. VUIL: Stinky water floods Langa streets Scores of frustrated residents protested at the corner of Jakes Gerwel Drive and Bluegum Street. A woman said she joined out of concern for her children’s health, while another commented on the disgusting smell permanently in the air.

Sub-Council chairperson Angus McKenzie, who was at the protest, says he managed to disperse the crowd and committed to attend to the problem the following morning. Tuesday, McKenzie confirmed council workers had arrived to suck up the sewerage. “We worked on one small drain where more than a big drum of garbage was pulled up,” he explained.

The City’s Mayco member for Water and Sanitation, Zahid Badroodien, says the blockage was caused by the illegal dumping. “Illegal dumping into sewer infrastructure is a city-wide problem,” he said. MAYCO: Zahid Badroodien “The City’s proactive efforts to help clear sewer blockages include jetting the sewer pipes.

“Increased investment in pipe replacement is another effort the City has taken to reduce blockages. “We appeal to residents and community leaders to use the available resources on the City’s website www.capetown.gov.za/blocked-sewers to join in efforts to raise awareness. “Residents need to be mindful of what they flush down the toilet or wash down their sinks,” Badroodien added.