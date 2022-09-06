A Parow blinds installer has been accused of stealing more than R100 000 in geld and furniture from mense. Panorama resident Wendy Abrahamse says she was smoused by Andre Jansen, after she paid more than R4 800 for blinds that she has still been waiting for since May.

“I got a flyer for Andre’s business, CJ Blinds, and he gave a quote to do wooden Venetian blinds for R7 500,” Abrahamse says. “When we agreed to the quote he immediately asked for a 65% deposit which we paid on May 6. “Since then he has not come back with our blinds, blaming his suppliers.”

‘skelm’: Andre Jansen Wendy says roughly three weeks ago she went online to search for Andre’s business and was geskok to read a Daily Voice article about Andre. (Couch, that hurts: ‘Con jeps customer money meant to repair furniture, July 4) “I searched CJ Blinds on Hello Peter and found a lot of complaints from people from all over and I messaged them to find out what happened,” she says. “We have since started a WhatsApp group called ‘Blind Ambition’, which has about 10 people.

“They all state they paid between R4 000 to R20 000 while some of them even had furniture missing that he promised to reupholster through his wife’s business.” When the Daily Voice spoke with Andre, he claims that supplier issues have been the main cause for delays. “I have contacted Mrs Abrahamse to tell her that her blinds have been ready two months ago, but she must pay the remainder of the fee while I have also liaised with the other people,” he says.