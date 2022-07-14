More than 100 gatvol residents from informal settlements in Philippi took to the streets yesterday morning to voice their concerns while a memorandum with their demands was handed over to the local ward councillor. Rodney Khan, secretary of the Philippi horticultural area social-economic development forum, said residents from Egoli; Jim se Bos; Kampies; Jabula; Sandvlei and Smallville came together to demand better service delivery.

“We feel like we are being mistreated in our communities and we get very little access to basic things such as water and electricity,” says Khan. “There is also the issue of farmers using police to evict people out of their homes, which they do very quickly but when we need help from the police, they either come late or not at all. “Our communities also have very few police patrolling the area and many of our people are unemployed.

“There is no quick access to health facilities for any of the residents. “That is why we decided to march from 9am today (yesterday), starting in Olieboom Street and walking to the Phillippi police station where we handed over the memorandum to the councillor, who signed it along with the police.” RAISED CONCERN: Sec. Rodney Khan The Kampies resident added the group of over 100 have also called for the DA Ward Councillor, Elton Jansen, to be removed from his position as they feel like second-rate citizens: “When we have an issue then it is just swept under the rug and ignored but he bends over backwards to help the people living in more formal areas.”