A mother who lost her son last week was dealt a double blow when her home burnt down at the weekend. The fire erupted at their property in Hazel Street, Avonwood on Saturday, leaving mense with no roof over their heads.

Catherine Cupido, 48, claimed that the fire came from behind her hokkie but she doesn’t know how it started. “I don’t know what happened there because I was lying inside because I was tired,” she explained. Catherine said her home was badly damaged and she lost most of her possessions.

“My damage is quite bad, but we have managed to fix some of the things because I’m not going to sleep here and there,” she added. Her son Frederico, 22, was shot and killed in Cravenby. “I don’t know what we are going to do because we must still bury my son. His funeral is on Saturday,” the hartseer mom added. Rachel Reiners, 37, said she lost alles in the blaze.

HARTSEER MA: Catherine Cupido, 48 “Ek het niks oor nie. I have lost everything in a matter of minutes. Our clothes, our stuff and all of the children’s documents. I don’t have the words, I just want to cry all the time,” the devastated mom added. The City’s Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said the blaze was reported just after 1pm on Saturday. “One informal structure in Hazel Street was completely destroyed, leaving three persons displaced. The fire was extinguished at approximately 1.40pm. No persons were injured,” Carelse confirmed.