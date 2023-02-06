A family staying in Neptune Street, The Hague was left homeless after a blaze swept through their home just before midnight on Saturday. The daughter said she and her siblings and a two-month-old baby were inside the house when two unknown women came to look for a man.

“I told them the guy they are looking for does not live here. They left and came back again looking for the same guy and I asked them who are they and where do they live and they said they live in Extension. I felt very uneasy. “We just heard a loud bang and when I looked I saw a bright light shining in the room and I knocked against the board and my hand started burning. I started shouting, ‘hie brand os’ and I saw flames. “Something was thrown because there was no smell of smoke, there were just red flames.

“It was me, my sister, my brother’s girlfriend and his baby. The only thing we could grab was the baby’s bag. We lost everything.” According to the huisvrou, the rest of the family was watching the klopse at Athlone Stadium: “While at the stadium, my son received a call saying the house is burning.” “We lost everything from the kids’ birth certificates, IDs, clothes and food. The only thing I can think caused the fire was a petrol bomb was thrown at my house, my children are not gangsters so I don’t understand what they want.”

“We arrived home at 2am and we have been sitting outside since because we have nowhere to go.” City’s fire and rescue services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said the cause of the fire had not yet been determined. [email protected]