Tears flowed in Uitsig on Monday night as hundreds of residents gathered to host a memorial service for slain teen Jade Roberts. The Grade 10 learner from St Andrews High died just metres from his home in Carnation Road after he was gunned down while walking to a winkel.

Tribute: Mense came to pay their respects. Picture supplied Eyewitnesses told the Daily Voice that the popular 18-year-old boy was shot by a man who was recently released from prison. Despite begging for his life and explaining he was not a gang member, he was shot multiple times. Sister Candice Beets, 32, says that on Monday, hundreds of mense filled the street where they held a memorial in honour of Jade.

“There were over 100 people and it was mostly youngsters from his school and the community who came out,” she adds. Slain teen Jade Roberts. “They hosted a service and shared such beautiful stories about the person he was. “The children just cried and cried and I had to keep myself strong for the family because this is very hard for us.

“They sang songs and released white balloons into the air as a tribute to him.” Tribute: Mense came to pay their respects. Picture supplied She says the community will gather at the Tehillah Ministries in Balvenie Estate to host Jade’s funeral service on Friday at 8.30am. He will be laid to rest at Maitland Cemetery. “We will start with a viewing at the house at 7am. We have still not heard anything from the police.