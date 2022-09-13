Parents, teachers and pupils on Monday paid tribute to Wardah Lindewal, 7, a Grade 1 pupil who died on September 5 after a car accident involving an alleged drunk cop. More than 50 mense gathered outside Plantation Primary in Lotus River, holding up posters calling for an end to drunk driving.

Michele Jacobs, Wardah’s teacher, says her pupils speak every day about the death of their classmate. Teacher: Ms Jacobs “There is a gap in the class not only by her physical desk being empty, but also through her not being there anymore,” says Jacobs. “You can see it has affected her classmates and those who used to play with her, while I have told the parents that she will remain as part of the class for this year.”

She adds that a klomp parents brought flowers while a human chain was formed to honour the meisie’s memory. “I have been a teacher for 28 years and this is the first time that I have lost a student in this way. We want to put up a memorial for her because she will never be forgotten.” Among the people who attended was Wardah’s hartseer mother Juleiga Lindewal was grateful for the turnout. “It was all very sad but also very heartwarming that so many people including the parents came out to show their support and love,” she adds.