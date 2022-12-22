The City of Cape Town has been slammed for depriving the Manenberg youth of holiday entertainment as the area’s swimming pool remains closed for refurbishment purposes, reports the Cape Argus. Manenberg swimming pool was one of the pools, including Athlone, Delft, Goodwood, Langa, Morningstar, Newlands, Parow Valley and Westridge, which the City last month had minor technical and operational challenges with and was scheduled to open during the 2022-23 summer season.

Community leader Desmond Syce, who visited the pool on Monday, said it was sad that it was not “summer-ready” for the community, adding that it would inconvenience many residents. “The community is saddened by the fact that the City has once again failed the coloured communities as this is not only happening in Manenberg but across the Cape Flats,” he explained. “The City is bragging about how Cape Town is the best-run city in the country, but it doesn’t work for us living on the Cape Flats.

“Preference is given to pools in affluent areas where they are always summer-ready and are maintained. That is also the case during the winter season when these areas are prioritised and our communities are left to flood. The pool needs to be maintained.” Youth Development co-ordinator Ganief Petersen said the City refurbishing the pool at this time of the year was dom and was making their job harder. The pool was a haven for the youth, Petersen added, especially during this period.

“With the current gang shootings, we also cannot expect them to stay indoors throughout the holiday. This is the only facility that our youth can enjoy themselves in.” Community Safety and Health Mayco member Patricia van der Ross said contractors anticipated that all repairs at Manenberg swimming pool would be completed by tomorrow, and the pool reopened on Saturday, provided that all safety requirements are met. She said both the kiddies’ and main pool renovations included refurbishing basins, pool copings, decking and underground pipework.