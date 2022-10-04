Two Cape Town cops accused of kidnapping a Khayelitsha man and almost moering him to death have been released on R1 000 bail. According to a Daily Voice source, Harare cops got a skrik on Thursday night when they attended a scene and ended up arresting two of their own at Monwabisi Beach.

The source says someone alerted a cop that a ou was being assaulted: “When the officer arrived, he saw two men up on the hill and called for back-up. “Then an unknown black man came running towards the police van and he was bleeding heavily and had bruises. “He informed the sergeant that the two men had kidnapped him and put him in the boot of their car and took him to the beach where they assaulted him.

“In the investigation, it was found that the one kidnapper was sergeant Sposethu Mguga from Sea Point Saps and Bless Xolani, who is a clerk at Philippi Saps. Released: Pair out on R1 000 bail “They were charged with kidnapping, attempted murder and assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm. It is not clear why they kidnapped the victim.” Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi adds: “Two off-duty police officers, both males aged 29 and 47, were arrested and detained.

“Harare police are investigating cases of kidnapping and assault.” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila says the duo made their first appearance in the Khayelitsha Magistrate’s Court yesterday, before being released on bail. The matter was postponed until November 24 for further investigation.

Brigadier Novela Potelwa says the case was “concerning” and that a Saps disciplinary investigation has been put in motion against the two cops. Reagen Allen, the Western Cape’s minister of police oversight and community safety, says the case was “beyond alarming”. “Quite frankly, it is an absolute disgrace that officers would allegedly engage in these practices,” he says.