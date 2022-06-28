More than 200 people attended a memorial service in Grassy Park on Sunday for Meshayè Wichman, who died in an alleged drag racing accident four months ago. Nadeem Fredericks of the T3 Bus Lovers Club said the event was organised to honour the life of the 38-year-old Retreat mother and also to call for an end to illegal drag racing.

Meshaye died after souped-up Toyota RunX crashed into the family’s Volkswagen minibus taxi on the corner of Lake and Fifth Avenue between 10.30pm and 11pm on March 27. To date no arrests have been made. Meshaye was sitting in the front passenger seat. Her husband and four other family members survived the accident. TRAGEDY: Meshaye Wichman Nadeem said: “We arranged with other car and motorcycle clubs from around Cape Town to come out on the day, which proved to be a great success.

More on this Dicing crash kills woman: Five family members injured as cops hunt drag racers

“Her family was also present while we had cop cars even stopping to join us on the day.” The event started at the Grassy Park cemetery parking lot at 2pm and lasted for three hours and more than 200 people came out to show their support. “We had signs calling for an end to illegal drag racing and there were so many cars who drove past, hooting to show their support. We also had another memorial about a month after the accident where we raised funds for her family in Mitchells Plain.”