An emotional memorial service for slain constable Ashwin Pedro took place as hundreds of people gathered at the Grassy Park Civic Hall on Wednesday. The 26-year-old was killed in Blackbird Avenue, Parkwood, allegedly by a known gangster.

The shooting on December 1 took place as Pedro and his partner responded to information that a suspect had a firearm, which cops later found out was a gas gun. The suspect allegedly grabbed his partner’s service pistol and in the scuffle, Pedro was shot in the chest. His partner was unharmed. The suspect ran away but was later bust in Ravensmead.

On Wednesday, Pedro’s parents Lynette and Melvin comforted mekaar as his friends and colleagues spoke about the good he did for his precinct. OVERCOME: Pedro’s family at Grassy Park Civic. Picture: Mandilakhe Tshwete The constable started working at Grassy Park police station in 2016. Station commissioner Dawood Laing said Pedro grew up in Retreat among gangsterism but made a different choice.

“He decided to serve the country, it was not an easy task but he rose above it. He was younger than my kids. He served his purpose and this was God’s plan,” Laing added. An emotional memorial service for slain constable Ashwin Pedro. Picture: Mandilakhe Tshwete The top cop also slammed Parkwood residents as he referred to the day that Bolt driver Abongile Mafalala was murdered by a mob in that community earlier this year. “Ashwin was killed by the same community members of Parkwood, who killed Abongile Mafalala, an innocent guy, standing on the street corner waiting to serve the community, and getting some money for his kids; the same community that was shouting, ‘kill him, burning him out’ ... it is still ringing in my ear.