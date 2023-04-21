A mass memorial is set to be held for the former leader of the Ses’khona People’s Movement, Loyiso Nkohla, who died at the Philippi train station this week. Just days after the 40-year-old father of two was killed in a shooting while trying to facilitate the relocation of the railway squatters, thousands are expected to gather in Khayelitsha next week to say their final farewells.

The former member of the ANCYL, who became popularly known as the “poo thrower”, was killed when a hail of bullets were fired at him on Monday morning. Nkohla gunned down at Philippi train station At the time, police spokesperson, warrant officer Joseph Swartboi, says on arrival Nyanga police were informed that three others were also hit in the shooting but survived. He explains that Nkohla was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel while two females and one male who also sustained injuries were transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment with private transport.

“The unknown suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested. The motive for the attack is yet to be determined.Nyanga police are investigating cases of murder and attempted murder.” Nkohla’s friend and former ANC member Marius Fransman says a memorial will be held at the OR Tambo Sports Complex in Khayelitsha at 6pm on Tuesday and confirms the event is open to the public. Meanwhile, Nokhla’s murder is now being investigated by the Hawks.