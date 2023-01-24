The much-anticipated trial of two men accused of murdering Heinz Park teen Janika Mello was again delayed on Monday, as one of the accused has opted for a new lawyer. After nearly four years, Janika’s traumatised family are no closer to getting justice.

The trial has been postponed several times over the past two years due to a lack of judges at the Western Cape High Court, among other issues. Leeroy Rose and Allester Abrams returned to court on Monday where they were expected to plead, but the State prosecutor asked for a postponement to next year. Chaos broke out in the Cape Flats community in 2021 after Abrams was released as he was not linked to the murder charge.

Angry moms marched to his home where they demanded he leave their community, accusing him of being a rapist. Abrams had been in custody since the 14-year-old Janika was found dead in the backyard of her ouma’s house. ANOTHER DELAY: Janika Mello’s family at court. Janika, who was a Grade 6 pupil at Northwood Primary in Woodlands, went to a karaoke event at Portlands High on August 31, 2019.

The teen was later dropped off by a taxi close to her home and her half-naked body was found the next morning. Used condoms were found near her body and the left side of her face had been smashed in with a concrete block. According to the indictment, Abrams and Rose were the last two people seen with Janika, and Abrams was witnessed assaulting her.