The body of a seven-year-old girl who disappeared while swimming with her sister in the Palmiet River on Sunday in Kleinmond has been found. Crew members of the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI), Saps and emergency medical services (EMS) responded to a drowning in progress.

According to Kleinmond NSRI station commander Schalk Boonzaaier, two rescue vessels and 11 rescue swimmers entered the water to search for the meisie. “Her 10-year-old sister had managed to get out of the water and she was attended to by EMS paramedics and transported to the hospital by EMS ambulance in a stable condition,” Boonzaaier said. The search continued for the seven-year-old girl and resumed again on Monday, reports IOL.

“NSRI rescue swimmers conducted sweeping line walk method search patterns, in waist-deep water, the search close to the river mouth was a joint effort to focus on the search areas identified by police divers. “The tides, river currents, and sea currents played a crucial role in this joint effort, with growing fears that the child may be swept out of the river mouth and lost at sea,” Boonzaaier said. On Monday evening, the body of the girl was found and recovered near the Palmiet River mouth.

“The body of the child has been taken into the care of police and government health forensic pathology services,” Boonzaaier said. Police have opened an inquest docket. The NSRI expressed their condolences to the family of the young girl.