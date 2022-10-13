More than 700 officers descended on crime-ridden Marikana yesterday, led by the mayor and the city’s sheriff JP Smith. As many as 750 officers from Metro police, law enforcement, traffic, and LEAP, Saps, K-9, mounted units and more were deployed.

Residents applauded the efforts of the officers. Nosakhe Zenzele, 48, said: “It was the first time that I felt safe in my neighbourhood. We don’t live far from the police station but we are always scared to be robbed while walking on Stock Road and also in Marikana. “I wish the operation would be every day in this area.” Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis added: “We conducted a truly massive anti-crime operation in Marikana informal settlement and surrounds.

“One of the reports that stood out was one woman who complained about her door being kicked down. Criminals went into her house and took out her belongings. “Also there is a lot of extortion, where shop owners have to pay R1 500 for protection.” Safety and security boss Smith said the most recent quarterly crime statistics showed a downturn in crime in all areas where LEAP officers are deployed, except in Philippi East and Crossroads.