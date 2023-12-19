Police are investigating an attack on an ambulance after paramedics were stoned while attending an emergency in Westlake on Sunday. Ward councillor, Carolynne Franklin, says the attack on the Emergency Medical Services staff happened at 10am and the crew were left traumatised.

Franklin says: “The reprehensible incident took place in Westlake Village at approximately 10am. There were no physical injuries to the crew, but the ambulance was damaged.” DAMAGE: Ambulance. Picture supplied Health department spokesperson, Dwayne Evans, says the paramedics were attending an emergency call when they were stoned. Evans says: “We do not know the reason nor rationale behind this attack. While there were no physical injuries, attacks like these often affect our committed Emergency Medical Services personnel with unseen emotional distress and increased anxiety.