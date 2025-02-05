VITAL evidence by a medical expert is expected in the murder trial against Corrine Jackson. Jackson is accused of attempting to behead her estranged 18-year-old girlfriend Nadine Esterhuizen nearly eight years ago.

The long-awaited trial resumed last week with a list of witnesses which included the victim's sister, Rhayader Esterhuizen and Rhayader’s boyfriend, Laurenzo Adams, who found Jackson hiding in her Mitchells Plain home’s bathroom with a knife. The court heard the matter would now resume between May 7 and May 8, to allow the State time to deliver a key medical witness. Further details of what is expected may not be stated in the public domain until the expert witness takes the stand.

Jackson is currently out on bail and is also expected to bring her list of witnesses once the State closes its case and has appointed a new legal attorney. The State is set to prove Jackson tried to behead Esterhuizen by using a knife. Esterhuizen was found in a pool of blood inside the Colorado Park home in September 2017, with her body riddled with over 20 stab wounds and her hair cut.

Vanessa Esterhuizen is the mother of slain Nadine Esterhuizen, 18 Last week, Adams continued his testimony on the stand as a key witness who found the crime scene and Jackson allegedly hiding inside the bathroom, with a dagger and a knife. During her bail application shortly after her arrest in 2017, Jackson claimed she had acted in self-defence but the State said via their investigating officer that the wounds were self-inflicted and she was placed on suicide watch. Jackson is also facing a charge of contravening a protection order relating to an incident which allegedly took place at Strandfontein Pavilion prior to the murder.