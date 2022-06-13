While on patrol in Steenberg, wakker members from the LEAP Reaction Unit identified the vehicle and managed to cut off the driver in Muizenberg after a high-speed chase.

City Mayco member for Safety and Security, JP Smith, explains: “On Saturday at approximately 10.30pm, while the LEAP Reaction Unit was busy with crime prevention duties in Prince George Drive, Steenberg, radio control sent out an emergency broadcast that a “paramedics vehicle had been stolen in Table View from an accident scene.”

REVAMP: City’s JP Smith

“While on patrol in Steenberg, members from the LEAP Reaction Unit identified the vehicle matching its description and driving at a very high speed.

“Members then gave chase and caught up with the suspected stolen vehicle and blocked the vehicle off in Muizenberg.