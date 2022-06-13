Brazen skelms stole a paramedic’s vehicle from an accident scene in Table View.
While on patrol in Steenberg, wakker members from the LEAP Reaction Unit identified the vehicle and managed to cut off the driver in Muizenberg after a high-speed chase.
City Mayco member for Safety and Security, JP Smith, explains: “On Saturday at approximately 10.30pm, while the LEAP Reaction Unit was busy with crime prevention duties in Prince George Drive, Steenberg, radio control sent out an emergency broadcast that a “paramedics vehicle had been stolen in Table View from an accident scene.”
“While on patrol in Steenberg, members from the LEAP Reaction Unit identified the vehicle matching its description and driving at a very high speed.
“Members then gave chase and caught up with the suspected stolen vehicle and blocked the vehicle off in Muizenberg.
“The occupant was arrested for possession of stolen property, driving while under the influence, reckless and negligent driving and resisting arrest,” says Smith.
The suspect was handed over to Milnerton SAPS for further investigation and prosecution.
Smith reiterated the Western Cape’s stance for SAPS to devolve and instead allow provinces to run policing: “The LEAP programme in conjunction with the Provincial Safety Plan continues to deliver results.
“To bring about the change in national policing, a holistic approach is needed by a revamp of our national police service,” he says.