Two skelme mechanics from Retreat will appear in the Wynberg Magistrates’ Court today after they were busted by wakker cops while using stolen vehicles to carry out their jobs.

Grassy Park police station commander, Colonel Dawood Laing, says the duo aged 53 and 40 were caught a day after the theft of a Mercedes-Benz in Lansdowne.

“On Friday night, officers conducting patrols to help reduce the shootings in the area came across the silver Mercedes-Benz,” he explains.

“At the time there were two drivers and the Mercedes was being used to tow a Hyundai Getz.

“The officers became suspicious and pulled them over and conducted a search of the vehicles.

“They found that the Mercedes was stolen in Lansdowne the night before and they were immediately arrested.”

RETRIEVED: The owner’s Mercedes was returned

Laing says both vehicles were taken to the police station and during the investigation, it was found that the second car was not stolen but instead the men had to repair it.

“We found the details of the owner of the second car and were told it had not been stolen but instead that the two suspects are mechanics from Retreat who had been hired to fix the Hyundai.

“We suspect that they fix cars using the parts from stolen cars and we want the public to be careful.”

Both suspects will appear in the Wynberg Magistrates’ Court today on charges of theft of a motor vehicle and being in possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Meanwhile the owner of the Merc, who asked not to be named, said: “It is an old Mercedes 200 E124.

“It is a 1989 model and I am just glad they got my car back.”

