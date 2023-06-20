A Tafelsig woman claims a mechanic took her for a ride after she paid the man R12 000 for an engine overhaul. Natasha Gertse has now made it her mission to warn mense about the outjie who she claimed kept her car on his premises for a month without fixing it properly.

“I drove my car to him in Welcome Estate last month and asked him to do the overhaul,” she said. MAD: Natasha Gertse’s Peugeot 207 in worse state “He charged me R12 000 which I took from my savings and also borrowed. I paid R7 000 into his daughter’s account and gave him R5 000 cash. “I should’ve already spotted red flags here because he said he was robbed, that’s why I needed to pay it into his child’s account, but I trusted this man because it was my father who referred me.”

Natasha left her Peugeot 207 with Nico Mitchell, who promised she would have it back within a week. However, she said his excuses soon started rolling in. Natasha Gertse’s Peugeot 207 She claimed that after a week, he told her that he needed to import parts, then he kept changing the days of collection.

“Last week I became fed up and asked my husband to fetch the car. We then noticed the car was in an even worse condition than before, it was now overheating and needed more parts. That’s why I demanded my money back,” she added. Natasha said that after exposing the ou on social media, his daughter paid her R4 000. But, Mitchell has told the Daily Voice he needs time to fully reimburse Natasha.

VOL PROMISES: Nico Mitchell. PICTURES: SUPPLIED “My daughter already paid back R7 000 and the R5 000 I explained to her was used for parts,” he said. “I had the cylinder head removed and took it to engineers, it cost money. I had to source certain parts, that’s why it took a bit longer.” Mitchell claimed he also lost out on business because of Natasha’s social media post.