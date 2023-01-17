Education MEC David Maynier says the Western Cape is in “the best possible position” to kick off the 2023 school year given the high demand for placement. “Our officials and schools have done a phenomenal job under extreme pressure to make sure that they find a place for every child,” he explains.

“We are leaving no stone unturned in our effort to place every learner, and we will continue to work to finalise placement for all remaining learners.” According to Maynier, as of January 14, the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) had resolved 99.2% of the requests for placement in Grade 1 and Grade 8. “This is an incredible achievement compared to recent years, with our officials and schools having placed 50 844 more Grade 1 and 8 learners than on this date last year,” he says.

Schools in the Kaap will officially open tomorrow. But according to mom, Mandilakhe Tshwete, 2023 is off to a rough start for her 10-year-old son who had been rejected at their local school. “I applied for my son, who is in Grade 5, at Thornton Road Primary which is a short walk from my place and instead my child was placed very far, in Athlone.”

MOTHER: Mandilakhe Tshwete. She was told the reason for the rejection was that she didn’t submit the required documents. “That confuses me because the placement in Athlone was done without any of the required documents,” the single ma adds. “Transport to Athlone will cost me R3 000 which I won’t be able to afford.”