MEC for Police Oversight and Community Safety, Reagen Allen, paid “an urgent visit” to Freedom Park on Thursday, following ongoing shootings. On Sunday, two dads were shot execution-style.

The tjommies were made to take off their sweaters as skollies inspected their bodies for gang tjappies, before they were shot in the face and upper body. Police have since arrested two suspects, Allen confirmed. The MEC addressed kwaad residents and agreed that urgent intervention is needed as shootings take place day and night.

“It is unacceptable what we see in our communities. We want the community to work with us. I can see that people are sick en sat of the gang violence,”Allen said. SPOKE TO CROWD: MEC Reagen Allen Anwar Alexander, a community activist, described Allen’s visit as crucial for the residents. “We want you to give the community some guidance, assurance and direction from a safety side to where we go from here,” he told the MEC.

As Allen was besig speaking, a gang from another area came to taunt local skollies, but they spat as cops closed in on them. Allen said steps are being taken to ensure more visibility of Saps, LEAP officers and Metro cops in the area so that the shootings can be dealt with. Kwaad residents: Freedom Park The community also accused police of working with the gangs.

Mitchells Plain Saps station commander, Jan Alexander, admitted that this could be a problem and urged mense to come forward with information. “My members are not all angels. If there are accusations, people should make contact with my office,” he added. Mitchells Plain Saps station commander: Jan Alexander Resident Charles DeLong blamed the lack of job opportunities for laaities turning to gangs.