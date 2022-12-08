Of the 10 000 additional cops that will be deployed over the festive season, roughly only 1 100 will be stationed in the Western Cape. This is 800 fewer officers than expected, according to the SAPS financial report for this year.

Reagen Allen, MEC for Police Oversight and Community Safety, said according to a response from SAPS earlier in 2022, the province was due to receive 1 939 new recruits during the current financial year. He said with only 1 118 cops now arriving, it meant that the province is 821 short, and added that provincial government have since not been informed about the festive deployment plans. “SAPS’ deployment, which is an operational matter, rests solely with the South African Police Service.

“The second quarter crime statistics and the successes that we’re seeing where the Law Enforcement Advancement Plan [Leap] officers are being deployed clearly shows why there is a need for SAPS to be devolved to a capable provincial government such as ours,” he said. Allen said Leap’s deployment is based on data and evidence and where the need is greatest. “It is unclear what informs SAPS’ deployment, as the police to population ratio shows how skewed their allocations are.”