Postbank’s latest announcement about cardless cash withdrawal for SASSA payouts has been met with harsh criticism from the Western Cape Department of Social Development. MEC Sharna Fernandez slammed the decision to allow beneficiaries to go to selected retailers with their IDs and cellphone and withdraw grants.

Postbank spokesperson Dr Bongani Diako said the new payment method will be rolled out for the next April month-end payment that starts in the first week of May 2023. Fernandez said: “While Postbank seems to be pleased, it has seemingly found a solution to reduce queues for card replacements at Post Office branches, I have reservations as SASSA’s track record reads as a laundry list of unfulfilled promises.” Fernandez said her office has also been inundated with complaints and queries.

“Beneficiaries are asking us questions only SASSA can answer. Many are not interested in a new method of withdrawing funds, they simply want clarity on what is happening with their gold cards and how their national government is going to fulfil its promise to support them. “This statement by Postbank proves there is a great disconnect between SASSA, Postbank, and SA Post Office. “To make this successful, Postbank and SASSA need to establish an effective communication strategy to ensure this message gets to all communities and beneficiaries, especially those living in rural areas and the elderly.