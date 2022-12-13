Former MEC for Mobility in the Western Cape, Daylin Mitchell, was announced as the new Speaker for the Western Cape Provincial Parliament (WCPP) on Monday. At 36, Mitchell is the youngest ever to be elected to the WCPP position. The election was made in a sitting chaired by Judge President of the Western Cape Division of the High Court, John Hlophe.

Mitchell became a member of the fifth WCPP in 2015. He was re-elected in 2019, during which he served as deputy chief whip of the majority party, chairperson of the standing committee on transport and public works, and chair of the conduct committee. In 2021, he was appointed as MEC for Mobility. Premier Alan Winde has now called on Agriculture MEC Ivan Meyer to oversee the mobility portfolio until such time a new MEC can be appointed.