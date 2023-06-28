MEC for Mobility, Ricardo MacKenzie, has intervened after learning that the case of a taxi driver allegedly responsible for killing two young Mitchells Plain sisters in an accident could be struck from the court roll. This after the magistrate at the Mitchells Plain District Court warned last week that the case against Likhona Mgidi could be dismissed due to slapgat werk from the cops.

He was charged with culpable homicide and negligent driving after Nishaat, 6, and her sister Nurah Thomas, 2, died in Portlands on March 3 when the Opel Corsa they driving in was hit by the Quantum taxi, driven by Mgidi. Lambasting the investigation officer, the magistrate said: “I don’t know what the officer did for three months. “The chain statements, post-mortem report, declaration of death, medical reports and two statements are all still outstanding.”

Mom Raihaana said she immediately called private investigator Desmond Finnis, as well as Mackenzie and MEC for Policing Oversight and Community Safety, Reagen Allen, for help. BATTLE: Parents Abduragmaan and Raihaana Thomas “I learnt that it was in fact not the investigating officer but the prosecutor who got the information wrong,” she explained. “Ministers Mackenzie and Allen then assured me that they would get help, with the support of Mr Finnis.

“As soon as they said that I felt a bit at ease.” MacKenzie said he has approached senior advocate Nicolette Bell from the National Prosecuting Authority to urgently look into the matter. “I did this before drastic measures like the case being struck off the court roll were put into place,” MacKenzie said.