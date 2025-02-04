AFTER lacing up his takkies on his eie fitness journey, Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie is doing his part to get mense running. The PA dik ding went on a weight-loss mission after joining the Government of National Unity and started posting light-hearted motivational videos of himself doing his thing last July.

Three months later, in September, he announced that he had lost an impressive 15kgs. His willingness to work up a sweat inspired a klomp mense to look after their health and fitness, and he hasn’t stopped. Yesterday, he and the Discovery Vitality Run Series teamed up to launch a takkie drive to help those less fortunate get on their feet and start running.

With the series starting gun firing off the Olympic Spartan Harriers Challenge in Firgrove innie Kaap, McKenzie is hoping to get 100 000 mense nuwe running shoes. In an inspiring address, the Minister announced the Discovery Vitality pre-loved or new running shoe donation initiative - to collect and distribute shoes to communities in need, ensuring that more South Africans partake in the excitement and benefits of being physically active. Minister Gayton McKenzie said: “Many people in our country do not have running shoes due to high levels of poverty. I have therefore partnered with Discovery Vitality to launch a running shoe drive.”

With an initial target of 25 000 pairs of running shoes, Minister McKenzie has pledged his support to help push the goal to an ambitious 100 000 pairs by December 2025. South Africans can contribute by donating their pre-loved or new running shoes at any Vitality Run Series event throughout the year or Discovery Stores nationwide. Vitality’s Chief Clinical Officer Dr Mosima Mabunda adds: "Running is a gateway to better health, and the Vitality Run Series has proven this year after year.