McCain South Africa is recalling its frozen green beans and Spar-branded French stir fry because some of the bags may contain glass fragments from a light fitting.

The company said in a statement on Wednesday “ foreign material” had been detected in specific bags: “McCain South Africa is currently conducting a voluntary public product recall, nationwide. This follows reports that fragments of foreign material had been detected in specific bags of frozen sliced green beans and stir fry.”

“We have ascertained the source of the material, confirming it to be small glass fragments originating from a light fitting that has affected a limited batch of products only.”

McCain Foods South Africa is currently in the process of conducting a voluntary public product recall, which may affect some customers.



McCain Foods South Africa is currently in the process of conducting a voluntary public product recall, which may affect some customers.

The company says stringent measures have been put in place to address the situation and a formal block has also been issued across their cold chain and all potentially impacted stock has been removed from retail shelves.

Potentially impacted products include:

If I am affected, what should I do?

All consumers who are still in possession of a relevant product to:

Double check product details

If these match any in the table above, take the product back to the store of purchase, and engage directly with the store manager

He/she will take your details, after which, McCain will generate a voucher for you to replace your product.

Consumers who are unsure of where to find the barcode or how to return the product can contact our Customer Services team via email: [email protected] or call 0800 006498

