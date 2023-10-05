Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has committed to assisting the families of four children who were electrocuted in Mission Station last week with their burials. The little boys died as torrential rain wreaked havoc across the province.

Lusindo Dyamdeki, 7, and his brother Lithle, 11, were on their way home from madrassa with their friends Awam Salies Simanga, 9, and Storm Scholtz, 12, when they were shocked by a live wire that was lying in a pool of water in the street. Their grieving parents reached out and asked mense to help assist them with funeral costs. On Monday, the kids’ madressa teacher Fatima Abdullah told the Daily Voice that the sukkeling ouers were still unable to bury their children.

More on this 4 kids electrocuted in flood water: Klipfontein community in shock

“Things are still so raw for them. They are still shocked, some are still struggling to accept what happened, while the realisation for others hit them hard,” she said. “None of them have yet been buried, and the parents still need help.” On Tuesday the City confirmed to the Daily Voice that Hill-Lewis received a request to assist with the burial of the laaities and will also be providing support to their families.

On Wednesday, Fatima’s voice cracked upon hearing the news. “Allah is good, now the parents will have one less thing to worry about,” she added. “If things go according to plan, the two brothers will be buried in the Eastern Cape over the weekend and the other two boys will be buried here in Cape Town. “We are just so thankful for the help.”