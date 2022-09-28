The City of Cape Town’s water and sanitation Mayco member Zahid Badroodien has stepped down after he was accused of allegedly tampering with an electricity metre at a property that he owns. Badroodien has denied all knowledge of tampering.

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said on Wednesday that Badroodien had written to him requesting to step down from his position on the mayoral committee pending the finalisation of the disciplinary hearing. Hill-Lewis said: “I have been informed by the speaker’s office that Councillor Zahid Badroodien is to face a council disciplinary committee to answer charges relating to the alleged tampering of an electricity metre at a property owned by him. This is a council matter being dealt with by the speaker’s office.” Badroodien said the Speaker of the City of Cape Town, Felicity Purchase, informed him Wednesday morning that he would be subjected to a disciplinary process.

He said in 2016, his parents asked him for help to buy a house for his younger sibling. “The construction of a new residence was completed in 2019 but remained vacant until November 2021. I then moved into the building on a temporary basis as it was in close proximity to the ward I had just been elected to serve,” he said. “Two days after moving in I was made aware of an alleged tampering on the electricity metre of the property. This triggered an investigation and the subsequent disciplinary process, as determined by the Speaker of Council.

“I had no knowledge of such alleged impropriety until that point. Having all the facts at hand my parents undertook immediate corrective measures. “Subsequently I provided all available information and affidavits at my disposal to the Speaker for her investigative process.” He said the City is yet to confirm the amount owed, but that it would be “repaid as soon as possible”.