Angry Grade 12 pupils allegedly torched a school after their matric ball was postponed. The National Freedom Party is now calling on the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education to fast-track the provision of security guards in all schools in the province, following the incident in Dumbe on Saturday night.

Kanyekanye High, which the party described as one of the best schools in the Zululand district, was set alight apparently by angry pupils after school management postponed their matric dance last week. This sparked a riot by pupils, says the NFP. The incident came before matric pupils sit for their exams, which started on Monday.

“It’s a worrying situation. This calls for an urgent intervention from the Department of Education in the province. MEC Mbali Fraser must make sure that rural schools are provided with security guards. We believe that had the school been guarded, this could have been prevented,” the party said in a statement. The party’s secretary-general Canaan Mdletshe told the Daily News on Monday morning that the school excelled at maths and science and its destruction was a setback for the district. Mdletshe also criticised the surrounding communities for failing to protect their own infrastructure like schools.