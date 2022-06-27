A young Mitchells Plain teacher is helping matriculants follow their dreams by assisting them with higher education applications free of charge. Zeekoevlei High school teacher Ryan Daniels, 21, from Eastridge, launched the initiative on Saturday at Cedar High School.

He and his fellow teacher friends set up their own laptops and helped 30 matriculants apply at various universities in Cape Town. Ryan says load shedding tried to dampen their positive gees but they came prepared, as they bought data and could continue the applications on their phones as soon as the lights went out. The project is called “Today Student, Tomorrow Graduate”.

Ryan says: “I come from a disadvantaged background and when I was in matric I only had one person to help me. “I decided that I would never want to let anyone struggle as much as I had to. I then approached Cedar High (his alma mater) and the BLASC Academy - a new school that seeks to create a Model C type of school but for our kids in disadvantaged areas.” He says they found that there is a desperate need for people with the proper knowledge to assist matrics with applications.

“The facilitators were so invested that they hotspotted from their phones for wifi and then when their laptops died they started doing applications on their phones for the kids. “We would like to expand and reach more people but unfortunately our funds are very limited so we are looking for people who are willing to help us with funds and with applications for the learners. “We are planning on doing another event in July.”