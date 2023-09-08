A Grade 12 learner is allegedly on the run after stabbing the caretaker at his school to death this week. The hartseer family of Juhninio van der Westhuizen, aka Pompom, say the victim had only been working there for five months.

The 26-year-old was a former learner at Blackheath High School. YOUNG DAD: Juhninio van der Westhuizen, aka Pompom, 26. Picture supplied Dad Isaac Mattheyse, 62, received a call from a woman who told him that his son had been stabbed. “According to the secretary, the matriculant [alleged stabber] was supposed to write till 12pm but was still on the school premises after 12pm, so apparently the secretary asked him why he was still at school because he had finished writing, so he must leave the school,” the pa says.

“The learner told the lady he was waiting for his girlfriend. “Apparently they then sent Pompom to go and fetch his Sars papers and stuff at the hokkie where the cleaners sit.” FATHER: Isaac Mattheyse. Picture: Patrick Louw Isaac says they don’t know what really happened but it is is believed that Pompom saw the boy and sent him home but that an argument may have taken place.

The father adds: “The matriculant ran away. [Wednesday] when we were there, they were looking for him but they couldn’t find him. “We forgive him, every child must get a second chance. He still has a future ahead of him. If we don’t forgive him, we can’t move forward.” Juhninio’s girlfriend of seven years, Rossenique Olivier, 23, says their six-year-old son keeps asking for his father.

“He asked last night where his daddy is and I don’t know what to say to him so I just told him his daddy is in heaven now. He’s gonna miss him a lot,” she explains. Juhninio girlfriend of seven years, Rossenique Olivier, 23. Picture: Patrick Louw According to the family, Juhninio had been stabbed three times to the heart as well as in his face and a cut on his hand. Bronagh Hammond, spokesperson for the Western Cape Education Department, says ongoing counselling services will be provided at the school.