A Mitchells Plain mother says a car hiring company ruined her daughter’s matric ball after the drivers allegedly turned up dronk and two hours late. An upset Fatima Brazer from Rocklands says she booked two entertainment vans called Bumblebee and Showstopper with Cape Town Stance to escort her daughter, who attends Glendale High, to the dance venue in the CBD on Saturday.

She paid a deposit of R1 200 but after phoning for hours, stukkende cars allegedly showed up. NAAR: Fatima Brazer felt let down. “I booked the transport about a month in advance but the problem was they weren’t honest with me,” she explains. “The whole day I was phoning to ask where they are, is everything sorted and I was informed by Taariq [Paulse] that everything is fine, [but] that they will be five minutes late.

“Five minutes became two hours late, eventually they rocked up with broken cars, one car had three guys in with alcohol. The one guy was rude to my husband. “This Taariq guy said he sent two black BMWs but there was nothing like that, only a Honda and two other cars. I asked for my money back but they refused to give it back,” Fatima adds. FOR RECORD: Proof of payment. “My husband was upset because how can strange men fetch his daughter with alcohol in the car? They had to come at 5pm but arrived at 7pm.

“I had to pay the photographer extra money and pay petrol because we had to get another car to get my daughter to her venue.” The mom says the chaos left her daughter embarrassed, while she wants her deposit back as well as reimbursement for the extra expenses. The owner of the Honda, only identified as Connor, told the Daily Voice that he was just helping out a friend.

“I don’t drink alcohol nor do I smoke. My passengers were enjoying something to drink on our way home. NO GOOD: This broken Honda the family says was disgraceful. “I received a last-minute call saying they need someone desperately to do a matric ball,” he explains. “When we got to the venue, I spoke nicely to the father after he shouted at me about how much he paid.

“His eyes were bloodshot and beyond drunk, he grabbed me and tried to grab my car keys and got into my car. They grabbed my passengers by the neck and threatened to shoot me on the spot.” Connor says the altercation left his car key bent, the ignition barrel damaged, and the rubber on the driver’s window broken. NO GOOD: This broken Honda the family says was disgraceful. Taariq Paulse, the owner of Cape Town Stance, claims that he has no control over the owner of Bumblebee and Showstopper, who had taken on another booking for Saturday.