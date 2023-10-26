The matric class of 2023 will be moving into their benches for the commencement of their biggest exams yet on Monday. A total of 76 903 pupils in the Western Cape are expected to write their final National Senior Certificate (NSC) from Monday, ending on December 5.

Of these, 64 105 are full-time candidates, and 12 798 are part-time candidates. The Western Cape Education Department says a total of 66 831 candidates will be sitting for their language papers on Monday. The national results announcement will take place on January 18, 2024, and results will be available to learners at schools and online on January 19.

Kerry Mauchline, the spokesperson for Education MEC David Maynier, urged mense to be mindful of the matriculants during this period, stating: “We simply cannot afford any disruptions. While our department prepares contingency plans each year, disruptions in the form of strikes and protests have a detrimental effect on our candidates. “We appeal to everyone in the Western Cape to treat our matrics as the VIPs of our province for the next few weeks. We do not want to see their futures compromised by the selfish actions of the few. “We are also mindful of the impact of the ongoing load shedding, and assure our matrics that we have the necessary protocols in place for exams to continue in the case of both scheduled and unscheduled power outages.