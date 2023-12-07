The Class of 2023 finished their last exam yesterday, after a rewrite of the Computer Applications Technology and IT question papers. The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) says the exams ran smoothly with no disruption.

Education MEC David Maynier says: “Well done to our matrics! You have made it through the hardest part, and can now relax and celebrate. We thank everyone in our province for treating our matrics as the VIPs of the Western Cape over the past few weeks.” A total of 76 903 candidates wrote the exam, of which 64 105 were full-time, and 12 798 were part-time. This year the WCED also saw four subjects with just a single candidate writing in the province. Thirteen candidates completed the South African Sign Language Home Language exams.

The exams were written at 469 centres, and overseen by 1 878 invigilators who kept a close eye on proceedings and any potential irregularities. Maynier also called on the matriculants to remain safe and be responsible as “pens down” parties commence. He urges: “Do this so that we can celebrate the results with you when they are released in January.”