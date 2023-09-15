The Grade 12 learner from Blackheath High School, who went on the run after he allegedly killed the caretaker at his school, has been apprehended in the Eastern Cape and is currently out on R500 bail. Police spokesperson FC van Wyk has confirmed that the boy was arrested on Sunday, four days after the murder: “Kindly be advised that a 17-year-old boy was arrested on 10 September.

“He appeared in the Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court on Monday on a charge of murder,” he said. Van Wyk confirmed the accused was released on R500 bail. The case was postponed to 27 October. SCENE: Blackheath High. Police said caretaker Juhninio van der Westhuizen, aka Pom Pom, a 26-year-old father to a six-year-old son, was stabbed to death with a knife.

According to his brother Aldwin Louw, the teen was found in the Eastern Cape. “He was on the run and we were contacted by Captain van Wyk who said that they arrested him in the Eastern Cape.” While the family are happy with the arrest, Aldwin says they were dismayed to learn the teen was out on bail. He says Juhninio’s mother and son was traumatised.