It was a dream come true for a Bonteheuwel mom who went back to school and finally had her matric ball at the age of 44. Deborah Ruiters dropped out of school when she had her first of three children.

“I dropped out of Bonteheuwel High School in 1994 because I fell pregnant in Grade 11,” she says. “This year, I decided to go back to school to set an example for my kids. “The older two have dropped out and the youngest is in Grade 10. I want her to know that education is important and that she needs to finish her education.”

HER DREAM COME TRUE: Deborah Ruiters. Picture supplied The community worker enrolled at Modderdam High where she attends the Hopeful Leaders night school. “When I heard we were going to have the matric ball, I was really excited.” The ball was held at the Phoenix High School hall in Manenberg and Deborah wore a black dress with silver trim.

“Random candidates were selected to do testimonials, we had various speakers and after that, we had a fabulous three-course meal and after that the dancing started. “My night was great. It was my dream come true, my night I’ll always remember.” Deborah tells the Daily Voice her children were questioning her taking six subjects.

“In the beginning they said, ‘mommy, you’re mad’, because I took all six subjects at once, but as time went on, they started to support me as they saw me doing homework with my sister’s glasses on. “My daughter started doing homework together with me and she did even much better this term.” The matriculant says she has plans to study further: “I’m a community leader and I want the youth to put education first and I want them to know that without education, they can’t reach their dreams.

“I have big plans because I want to be financially stable. I hope to be a lawyer one day.” ATTEND: Hopeful Leaders Night School at Modderdam High. File photo: Brendan Magaar Ward Councillor Angus Mckenzie says Deborah is the chairperson of various community based organisations and has been instrumental in uplifting Bonteheuwel. “At the age of 44, Deborah has decided to motivate young and old by showing success starts by getting a matric,” he says.

“Her hard work in Bonteheuwel and her close working relationship with my office has seen her be instrumental in various major projects such as fibre, housing and CBD upgrade, representing her community with distinction. “This story of hard work and resilience is testament to the newly developed attitude of people in Bonteheuwel. “We have what it takes if we put in the effort, we will achieve.