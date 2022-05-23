People who know the Maties student who was filmed peeing on a black student’s desk have come to his defence and denied that he is a racist because his best friend is black. Calls for the first-year law student Theuns du Toit to be expelled have intensified after he was suspended for peeing on fellow student Babalo Ndwayama’s computer and books at Huis Marais residence last Sunday.

The Weekend Argus reports that Rudi du Toit took his son to the Stellenbosch police station on Friday. Du Toit’s lawyer, William Fullard, confirmed that his client was at the police station to meet with a detective: “We are giving our full cooperation to SAPS.” He said Du Toit was given a warning that there was a case pending against him and they informed him of his constitutional rights.

Fullard said there was currently no word on a court appearance. Police confirmed no one has been arrested or charged. Du Toit is a former pupil of Worcester Gymnasium High School.

“His best friend was a black boy in school,” said one of Du Toit’s mentors in the sporting fraternity at the school. First year law student Theuns du Toit “When I read the reports, I refused to believe it. The person depicted in those reports is not the same person I knew. He was a quiet person, he got along with fellow learners and was loved by his rugby team mates,” he said. Du Toit, according to a fellow Huis Marais resident, could not remember the pee incident.