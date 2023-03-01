Former Stellenbosch University student Theuns du Toit, who was expelled for peeing on another student’s belongings, has approached the Western Cape High Court to appeal his expulsion. According to online reports, Du Toit’s lawyers filed court documents last week to set aside the university’s decision to kick him out.

It is understood that his legal team has asked the court to set aside and review the findings made against their client in November, in respect to the urination incident caught on camera. Du Toit was seen peeing on first-year student Babalo Ndwayana’s desk, laptop and books in May. ‘NO RACIST’: Du Toit. The incident sparked protests at the university over its alleged racist tendencies on campus.

In his affidavit, Du Toit said he was unfairly labelled as a racist, thus rendering his redemption in the public eye of paramount importance. But the university’s disciplinary committee found him guilty of transgressing a number of student disciplinary codes. Du Toit argued that there was credible evidence proving that he has no racist tendencies, nor is he a racist, but the committee didn’t regard it.

A spotlight has also been shone on the residence Huis Marais where the incident took place. The committee overseeing Du Toit’s tribunal said Huis Marais’ culture and student leadership had failed. Du Toit did not deny that there was evidence showing he was prone to blackouts because of his excessive suiping. He is arguing that the head of Huis Marais, a Dr Gronewald, showed bias during the evidence presented at the hearing, which helped shape the perception that Huis Marais and he were lawless and racist.