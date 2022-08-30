One of three suspects facing eight counts of murder for the mass shooting at a traditional ceremony in Gugulethu is applying for bail. Thabo Dyasi, Sivuyile Matoti and Lundi Zweni appeared in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

The men from Philippi East were bust last month for the June 2021 massacre. National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said: “Thabo Dyasi, Sivuyile Matoti and Lundi Zweni appeared at the Athlone Magistrate’s Court yesterday. “They are charged with eight counts of murder, two counts of attempted murder, three counts of illegal possession of firearms and a count of illegal possession of ammunition.”

More on this 3 Gugs ‘killers’ nabbed

The trio are accused of arriving in a white bakkie at the house in NY 79, Gugulethu while a traditional ceremony was underway. They allegedly shot at the guests before fleeing. Two were arrested on 20 July and the third a week later. Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said: “The unrelenting efforts of a team of detectives assigned to investigate a multiple murder case opened after eight people were shot and killed in Gugulethu in June 2021, have seen three suspects arrested in July 2022.