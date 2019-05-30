The man arrested in connection with the mass murder of six people in Enkanini informal settlement told the Khayelitsha Magistrates’ Court that he has an alibi, and footage to prove it.

The suspect, Thando Shuba, 35, has been charged with six counts of murder for the massacre on March 20, which prompted the police minister to deploy more personnel in the area.

According to reports, nine people had gathered to drink dop and were sitting outside a house in Lindela Road when three unknown suspects opened fire on them.

Two women and four men were killed in the shooting.

Police said two more suspects are still being sought for the murder.

Shuba’s lawyer, Phindile Vepile told the court that his client has an alibi for the incident, meaning Shuba was in a different location at the time of the shooting, reports the Cape Argus.

Outside court, Vepile said he is confident of his client’s innocence because they have video footage to support Shuba’s defence.

Magistrate Yusuf Kamedien explained to Shuba that his alibi needed to be confirmed before a bail application could proceed.

“If you have an alibi, it is the State that must corroborate that alibi. If they determine the alibi, then it’s not you because you can’t be at two places at the same time and then they must withdraw,” he said.

However, the State says that witnesses placed Shuba at the scene of the crime.

NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said: “The case has been postponed to April 4 to confirm bail information, as well as to verify his alibi.

“We’ll see when we come back whether we will oppose bail, but it is very likely because it is a schedule 6 offence.”

[email protected]