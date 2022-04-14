The man accused of a bloody massacre in Khayelitsha in which five people were shot dead has appeared in court on five counts of murder.

Madoda Zwayi, 34, was arrested on Monday and made his first appearance at the Khayelitsha Magistrates’ Court yesterday.

The accused wanted to represent himself but was advised by the magistrate to appoint a lawyer, as he faces serious charges.

The massacre happened in the early hours of Monday, March 14, in New Monwabisi Park, in the Endlovini informal settlement.

The first person to be murdered was Asanda Nomgaga, 35, who was sleeping with her boyfriend when an intruder shot and killed her then dragged her half-naked boyfriend to a shack a few metres away.

Once at this hokkie, the shooters opened fire on him and three other males inhabitants.

SHOCK: Mass murders

Following a police manhunt, Zwayi was arrested on Monday night in Khayelitsha and cops say they are looking for more suspects.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa says: “The arrest was effected after police embarked on a tracing operation that led them to a home in Khayelitsha.

“As part of the ongoing investigations into the murders, police are on the heels of other known suspects allegedly linked to the incident.”

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the accused is charged with five counts of murder and that the state will be opposing bail.

“The accused told the court that he is going to defend himself but the magistrate advised him to either appoint his own private lawyer or get a lawyer provided by the state as the charges against him were very serious.

“The accused requested Legal Aid to represent him.

“He told the court that he has a fixed address and has no pending matters, no previous convictions or warrants of arrests against him.

“The State told the court that it intends to oppose bail and that there were other suspects who were involved in the shooting.

“The State asked the court to postpone the case to 20 April 2022 for bail information. The court agreed.”

This matter will be heard on the same day as that of 35-year-old Thando Shuba, who was charged with the murder of six people Enkanini.

The two women and four men were shot while sitting outside a shack along Lindela Road on March 20.

Shuba has professed his innocence, stating that he has video evidence to prove that he was at another location at the time of the shootings.

The state is currently verifying the authenticity of these videos.

