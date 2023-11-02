A Cape Flats organisation has called on mense to take a stand against the skollies who killed little Zakariyah Noble by coming out in their numbers to protest at their bail hearing next week. This was revealed at the Athlone Magistrate’s Court on Monday when the Callas Foundation submitted a petition with over 500 signatures from kwaad parents from across the Cape Flats who say they are gatvol of gang violence.

Last week, more than 700 Hanover Park residents also submitted a petition to the court calling for the bail applications of Riaan Matthews, Keanan America and Chandler Harper to be denied. The trio were busted by the SAPS Anti-Gang Unit after the horrific shooting on October 16 when the six-year-old laaitie was struck in the chest while walking with his uncle and cousins in Surwood Walk. Zakariyah’s death sparked an outcry after a video surfaced, where the Grade R pupil from Turfhall Primary School told his classmates that he dreamt of one day becoming a police officer to “punish the bad guys”.

STATEMENT: Callas Foundation led protest outside Athlone court. Picture: Mahira Duval During court proceedings, it was revealed that eyewitnesses told police they spotted all three suspects holding guns and klapping skote at a group of people in the street. America and Harper were linked to the shooting via ID parades, But, Matthews had allegedly tried to flous investigators by sending another person to be photographed in his place. However, the State witness said it wasn’t him and led cops straight to his home.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazilila says the formal bail hearing has been set down for November 10. “The State intends to oppose their Schedule 6 bail application. Their case has been postponed until 10 November for a formal bail application.” Caroline Peters of the Callas Foundation says in addition to the first petition, their organisation submitted another one on Monday to show the magistrate the impact of gang violence on Cape Flats communities.

“We did our own petition, which got 500 signatures from all over Cape Town,” she explained. “This is not just about Hanover Park but it is time for all of us to come together and stand up against the killers and skollies who are killing our children with no regard for human life. “As parents and the community, we are gatvol of parents having to bury their children because of silly gang wars so we are saying to the communities, ‘come out to court on November 10 and stand with Zakariyah’s family and show the courts that we have had enough of people like this in our communities,” Peters added.