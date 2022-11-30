The case of the four men accused of several mass killings in Khayelitsha has now been transferred to the Western Cape High Court. Accused number one is the man who was once most wanted by the police, Yanga “Bara” Nyalara, who appeared alongside Wandile Tofile, Manelisi Ngumla and Lundi Zweni.

They were handed the indictment on Tuesday at the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court and told that they had to prepare witnesses for their defence. The case was postponed to March 10 for the pretrial conference. The accused will remain in custody because they abandoned bail. The indictment states that they are all accused of performing acts aimed at bringing about a pattern of criminal gang activity.

The State alleges that Nyalara is a kingpin in a criminal gang who, among other crimes, was extorting informal businesses operating in Khayelitsha. Tofile and Zweni are allegedly his handlangers doing his bidding. Nyalara, Tofile and Zweni are accused of 12 murders and six attempted murders, which they allegedly did in retaliation of the murder of Sikhumbule Nkonki, on May 15, 2021. In total, they are accused of 18 murders and seven attempted murders. National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said: “The case against Yanga Nyalara, Wanda Tofile, Manelisi Ngumla and Lundi Zweni was transferred to the High Court of South Africa: Western Cape Division after they handed over an indictment and summary of facts which outline charges against them.